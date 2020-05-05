Emmerdale fans shocked after watching THIS ‘disturbing’ scene last night

Emmerdale fans have been left shocked by Paddy Kirk's latest outburst...

Last night’s Emmerdale was full of drama as always, but it was a moment focusing on Paddy Kirk and his struggles with being a new dad that left fans shocked.

Viewers were treated to plenty of action last night when dodgy cop Malone’s grip over Cain Dingle and Billy Fletcher took a sinister twist when he tried to arrest them for a drugs deal that he set them up on.

Will Taylor also found himself on the receiving end of Malone’s anger when his day working for the corrupt police officer ended with him being beaten up by the villain’s heavies.

But it was the moment that Paddy Kirk shouted at his baby daughter, Eve, that left fans speechless.

Emmerdale viewers will know that Paddy has been questioning his abilities as a parent since he left Eve abandoned in the car while he rushed best friend Marlon Dingle to hospital earlier in the year.

While Eve was found safe and sound, Paddy has been beating himself up and, as the guilt eats away at him, he has turned into a nervous wreck as he struggles to look after his daughter.

But last night’s Emmerdale saw Paddy’s anxiety reach boiling point as he tried to comfort a crying Eve, only to lose his patience and shout at his daughter.

But as he verbally lashed out at Eve, Chas walked into the room and overheard everything.

Despite the fact Paddy had just shouted at his daughter that he hated her, Chas was surprisingly understanding and talked Paddy down, calming him and making him understand that his anxiety is part of being a parent.

The pair had a huge heart-to-heart and soon Paddy realised that he was a good dad, and that he should stop beating himself up.

But fans couldn’t stop thinking about how he shouted at his daughter…

Thankfully talking to Chas seemed to help Paddy and he promised to talk to her whenever he was feeling anxious.

So has Chas managed to talk him round and help him cope with what is happening?

Or are the pair just papering over the cracks?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.