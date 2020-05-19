Emmerdale fans SICKENED after this shocking twist aired last night

Fans aren't happy with Harriet Finch...

Last night’s Emmerdale saw Will Taylor’s blackmail storyline with DI Malone take a shocking twist when Harriet Finch spent an afternoon of passion with the corrupt police officer.

Fans were shocked to discover that Malone and Harriet have got history from when they worked together back in the days when Harriet was an undercover police officer.

But while Harriet might know Malone from her past, fans didn’t expect their argument in the church last night to turn into an afternoon of passion in the vestry.

As Harriet confronted Malone about his treatment of Will, Billy and Cain, she didn’t bother to hide the fact that she hated him for blackmailing her boyfriend.

However, her hatred soon turned into passion, and the pair almost got caught in a very compromising position when Dawn Taylor came to find Harriet at the church.

Fans we’re disgusted with Harriet and Malone for giving in to their feelings for one another – especially in a church…

Harriet managed to pretend she was simply working on a sermon, rather than sleeping with the man who has been terrorising her boyfriend for months, leaving Dawn none the wiser about what she’d almost walked into.

But later at home Harriet’s jumpy behaviour left Dawn suspicious, especially when she burned the dinner while distractedly thinking about her afternoon with Malone.

While Harriet tried to cover her tracks, Will was still trying to make amends with Harriet, oblivious to the fact she was hiding secrets of her own.

But by the end of the episode Malone was texting Harriet asking her when they could next meet up… but will she be tempted to meet him for round two? Or was this strictly a one off?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.