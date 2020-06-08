Is there more to Andrea's revenge plan than meets the eye?

Emmerdale fans are convinced they have worked out a shocking twist behind Andrea’s disappearance, but we have got a long wait to find out if they’re right.

This week’s Emmerdale sees the start of the social lockdown episodes that have been filled since filming restrictions were reduced last month.

Emmerdale fans will be treated to two lockdown episodes a week for the next three weeks, after which we will go back to the previous schedule of three episodes a week.

But before the lockdown episodes kick off with Sam and Lydia’s story tonight, last week saw the last of the regular episodes that were filmed before the ITV studios were closed due to coronavirus.

At the end of Friday’s episode we saw Jamie Tate in a state after wife Andrea seemingly vanished into thin air with their daughter, Millie.

Andrea fled the village after she outed Jamie’s affair with Belle Dingle in the middle of a packed Woolpack, but it soon became apparent that she hadn’t taken her car, money or handbag with her.

As Jamie’s panic began to rise when Tracy admitted she also couldn’t get hold of Andrea, the police were called and soon they were combing the area for evidence that might lead them to Andrea’s whereabouts.

But while everyone worried about what could have happened to Andrea, it turned out at the very end of the episode that she was in fact alive and well and hiding out in a hotel room with her daughter.

But with no money or credit cards with her, how was she paying for the room?

Emmerdale fans think they have solved the mystery and think that Kim is funding her sudden departure from the village…

Frustratingly we have got a while before we find out if Emmerdale viewers are right, because this storyline won’t continue until after the three weeks of lockdown episodes have aired.

But is Kim double crossing her son?

Could she be playing the worried mother while all along knowing exactly where Andrea and Millie are?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm on ITV.