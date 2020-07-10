Emmerdale fans noticed something different tonight...

Tonight’s Emmerdale saw social distancing rules being observed – showcasing the soap’s first kissing scenes at the government required two metre distance.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the usually steamy scenes between characters had been reduced to innuendoes and off screen kissing, spotting three scenes tonight that should have had more intimacy than they did.

Harriet and Will

First up was Harriet Finch and Will Taylor.

The recently-engaged pair made things official tonight when Will got down on one knee and proposed with a ring.

But fans noticed that this was the most socially-distanced proposal ever, with Will not only being unable to hug and kiss his future wife, but he couldn’t even put the ring he had bought on her finger.

Wendy and Bob

Next up was Wendy Posner and Bob Hope.

After yet another series of miscommunication errors, they found themselves confessing their true feelings for one another.

At a two metre distance, of course.

Bob was convinced that Wendy was having a secret fling with one time village lothario Rodney Blackstock, but as usual he was barking up completely the wrong tree.

Bob followed Wendy to get some answers, only to find her in the middle of a dark field with nothing but some night vision goggles for company.

Thankfully, Wendy was quick to explain that she was an avid birdwatcher.

But once back at Wendy’s house, Bob told her how much he wanted to kiss her… only for the scene to cut just before their shared their first kiss.

Fans noticed the social distancing going on in Bob and Wendy’s romance, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts…

Leyla and Liam

And finally it was Liam Cavanagh and Leyla Harding’s turn to get steamy… without actually getting close to one another.

The pair were tricked into arriving at David’s shop after closing by their kids Leanna and Jacob.

Once there they discovered it was all a trick to get the pair talking again.

The teenagers had set up a romantic drink for the former couple, encouraging them to get back together.

Emmerdale fans will know the pair have been miserable since they separated and only called time on their romance thanks to Leanna’s meddling.

So it didn’t take long for the couple to get reacquainted, confessing they both still had feelings for one another.

But while Liam remained at a safe distance from Leyla, she did her best smouldering look to hint at the passion that was about to happen off air…

With social distancing scenes like this becoming the new normal for the foreseeable future, how many more will fans be able to spot?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.