Emmerdale fans speechless to discover Cain Dingle’s REAL age

He's how old?!

Emmerdale fans have been left shocked after discovering Cain Dingle’s age after he celebrated a milestone birthday yesterday.

Last night’s episode saw Cain (Jeff Hordley) working at the garage as Moira (Natalie J Robb), Noah and Sarah approached him with armfuls of balloons.

While it isn’t surprising that Cain isn’t a man who likes to get into the party spirit for his birthday, fans were shocked to find out he was celebrating his 50th birthday.

Convinced that Cain was still in his 40s, fans took to Twitter to share their shock at the revelation…

Trouble from Charity

But Cain didn’t get much chance to celebrate his milestone birthday, thanks to drunk Charity causing trouble once again.

Poor Noah was hiding out the garage with Cain in a bid to avoid being at home with a hungover Charity.

Thankfully Cain came to the rescue and said Noah and Sarah could come and live with him, but with Charity still half cut in the middle of the day, she didn’t seem to be that fussed about the kids moving out.

That wasn’t the only drama in last night’s Emmerdale.

Heartache for Jai and Laurel

Jai and Laurel also excitedly headed off for their baby scan, only to discover that there is a chance their baby could have Down’s syndrome.

As they returned home, struggling to get their heads around the news, they both faced the heart-breaking decision of whether to have further tests done.

Harriet in hot water

Harriet was also in a bad way, finding herself on the verge of confessing all about Malone’s death to the police.

After Wendy found the church in chaos after Harriet lashed out, she called the police, assuming that teenagers had broken in.

However, Harriet soon confessed that it was her who caused the damage, leaving Wendy worried about her.

But Harriet now on the police’s radar, could she soon find herself in trouble for more than just overturning a few pews?

