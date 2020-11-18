Emmerdale fans spot something ODD in Belle Dingle’s latest storyline twist

Emmerdale fans are convinced they are seeing things...

Emmerdale tonight saw Belle Dingle almost kill Tracy Metcalfe as she started hallucinating after not taking her schizophrenia medication.

Fans of the soap will know that Belle’s mental health has been on a downward spiral recently after the pressure of what happened with Jamie Tate took its toll.

Since then Belle has stopped taking her medication, leaving her suffering from terrifying hallucinations and hearing her late mum’s voice.

Tonight’s Emmerdale saw Belle breaking into Home Farm, intent on killing Jamie while listening to Lisa’s voice in her head.

While Belle initially thought Jamie was home, it turned out she was confused and she was actually talking to Mackenzie.

Later she got home to the Dingle house, only to come face to face with Jamie there.

As they talked, a confused Belle started threatening Jamie with a huge kitchen knife, only it wasn’t actually Jamie she was with, it was Tracy.

As a terrified Tracy tried to talk Belle round, worried about her safety as well as the safety of her unborn baby, she struggled to get Belle to believe that she wasn’t Jamie.

However, as the drama unfolded, fans were more concerned about the size of the knife that Belle had been carrying around the village.

Not only had no one seemed to notice that Belle had been brandishing a huge knife, but some fans were even convinced that the knife was getting bigger every time they saw it…

Thankfully Tracy managed to get Belle to see that she wasn’t Jamie and soon she managed to call for help.

As the Dingles all rallied around Belle, she was taken to hospital to be checked out.

But once there, Chas made Cain see that someone needed to teach Jamie a lesson once and for all.

But will Cain really go through with his plan to kill Jamie?

Or will Moira be able to talk him out of it for now?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays