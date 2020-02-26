Emmerdale fans terrified as ‘dead body’ is spotted in shocking scenes

Has killer Pierce just claimed another victim?

Emmerdale fans have been left fearing the worst after last night’s episode hinted that there could be more tragedy heading to the village.

The hour-long Emmerdale special aired last night (Tuesday 25th February) saw Pierce’s reign of terror come to a gripping climax as the police finally found he had been holding Vanessa and her son Johnny hostage in Mulberry cottage.

Everyone was gripped by the scenes that unfolded as brave Rhona came face-to-face with Pierce once again.

And in a moment of genius, Rhona filmed Pierce confessing to Graham’s murder on a live stream that was playing to the ‘free Marlon’ web page.

But while the truth might finally be out, some fans were more concerned about little Johnny’s welfare.

Viewers know that Pierce has been drugging the schoolboy in a bid to keep him quiet while he holds Vanessa hostage in Laurel’s empty house, but they now think he might have gone one step further and killed him…

While Johnny’s fate remains to be seen, there is the worrying fact that, despite all the drama unfolding in the bedroom around him as Vanessa and Kim were both tied up and kept hostage there, he didn’t move an inch.

But was that because he had been drugged again, or worse?

It won’t be long before we find out, because police were seen storming the house at the end of the episode, ready to take Pierce down.

But it was all thanks to Rhona’s quick-thinking that he was captured.

Despite having to hand her phone over when she arrived at the house, Pierce was oblivious to the fact that Rhona had one of her vet syringes in her bag, full of enough tranquilliser to knock out a bull.

By the time the armed police had the house surrounded, Pierce was out on the floor, barely conscious.

But is this the last we will see of Rhona’s terrifying ex? Or is her ordeal at the hands of Pierce just beginning?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.