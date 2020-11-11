Emmerdale fans have spotted a familiar face back in the village...

Emmerdale fans were thrilled to see Aaron Dingle make a long-awaited return to their screens last night.

It’s been almost a month since we last saw Aaron (Danny Miller) on our screens, and despite his appearance in last night’s hour-long episode only being short-lived, fans were over the moon.

The last time we saw Aaron he was caught up in big drama with his new love interest, Ben.

Fans will remember that kayak instructor Ben had caught Aaron’s eye at the HOP, but his hopes for romance were quickly dashed when their past was revealed.

Aaron was left mortified when Ben reminded him that he’d bullied him for being gay when they were at school… something that Ben had never forgotten.

However, the pair seemed to manage to put their past behind them and go on a date together.

But things took another dark turn when Aaron met Ben’s friend in a pub and the pair ended up clashing.

However, Aaron made a surprise return last night, and fans were thrilled.

His comeback came as Paul asked for more shifts at the scrapyard, desperate to contribute towards the new home Mandy was planning for them to move in to.

However, fans were less concerned with Paul’s money worries and more focused on Aaron’s return…

Vinny does the unthinkable

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale also saw Paul gamble away all of Mandy’s deposit for a house, leaving Vinny to take drastic action.

While Mandy is practically picking out soft furnishings for the new home, she has no idea Paul’s gambling demons never really went away and they he’s lost all her money.

Vinny was fuming with his dad, but desperate to keep his family unit together, he promised to get the cash that Paul had lost in the bet.

However, it was revealed that he’d stolen the cash from the scrapyard when Liv found the money tin empty.

With Paul’s troubles now causing Vinny to make big mistakes, how long will it be before Mandy discovers the truth?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.