Jacob Gallagher returned to the village with a new look last night...

Emmerdale fans were thrilled to see Jacob Gallagher back on their screens last night after a short break from the village, but instead of focusing on little baby Theo’s christening, they were more interested in Jacob’s new hair do.

The teenager was last seen on screen sporting a man bun after letting his hair grow out during his Maya Stepney abuse storyline.

As Jacob went through his troublesome teenage stage he favoured wearing his hair pulled back into a bun.

But Jacob was back last night with a fresh new look, and fans were loving the change…

As well as Jacob’s makeover, last night’s Emmerdale saw Theo, Eve and Harry all get christened in a joint service in the church, bringing together most of the village as they celebrated the happy occasion.

But of course there was drama added to the day with Wendy finding the whole thing too emotional as she was reminded of losing her son, Lee.

Paddy and Chas also came to blows as they danced around the fact Paddy left Eve in a car alone last week while he took Marlon to the hospital.

Aaron – who was also back for the celebrations, along with Emmerdale legend Zac Dingle – noticed that there was tension between his mum and Paddy as soon as he got back to the village, and before long Chas and Paddy were fighting in front of the packed pub.

But the end of the episode Chas was shocked to find that Paddy had moved out as the stress of what he did to Eve got too much.

But where has he gone?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV from Monday 30th March.