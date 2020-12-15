Eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans have noticed Victoria sporting a new look...

Emmerdale fans were distracted from the soap’s drama last night after spotting Victoria Sugden sporting a new, longer hairstyle.

Victoria was in the cafe talking to David Metcalfe about her plans for Christmas when viewers noticed she was wearing her cropped hair slightly longer than usual.

Actress Isobel Hodgins, who has played Victoria since 2006, cut her brunette hair into a pixie crop earlier this year, but now it seems she might be growing it longer again.

Fans were loving her latest look and took to social media to share their thoughts…

A Christmas wish

Victoria later went to see Wendy, having decided to invite her to spend Christmas with her, Luke and baby Harry.

Wendy was thrilled by the idea of spending Christmas with her grandson, especially because earlier this year Victoria couldn’t even bear to be in the same room as her.

But while Wendy was declaring this “the best Christmas ever” Bob didn’t seems to share her enthusiasm.

It wasn’t until later that Wendy managed to get Bob to confess that he was hoping they would spend some of Christmas Day together.

Thankfully Wendy was open to splitting her day in two, leaving Bob thrilled and everyone happy.

A tough decision

Last night’s Emmerdale also saw Laurel and Jai tell Arthur and Gabby that they are planning to end the pregnancy.

While Gabby respected the couple’s decision, Arthur took the news badly as he struggled to process what was happening.

Playing cupid

Elsewhere, there was a huge case of crossed wires when Liam thought Nate was coming on to him.

Tracy’s plan to get Liam and Leyla back together by setting them up on a blind date backfired totally, but is this really the end for the former couple?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.