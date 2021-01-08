The Charity Dingle we all know and love is finally back on our screens...

Emmerdale fans are over the moon to have Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) back to her usual feisty self after months of wallowing after her split from fiancee Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick).

Viewers have watched Charity on a downward spiral recently where she has been drinking, pushing her family away and getting up to all sorts of mischief with newcomer, Mackenzie.

But thankfully Charity has finally turned a corner since the start of the year, realising that Noah and Sarah needed her.

However, while she has been struggling to build bridges with the pair, little does she know Sarah has got herself into a whole heap of bother with troublemaking Danny.

Tonight’s Emmerdale saw Charity confront Sarah after she spotted her with Danny in the village last night.

But while Sarah quickly denied having anything to do with the drugs that she secretly planted on Ethan, Charity knew she was lying.

However, it wasn’t Sarah’s bad behaviour that got fans talking.

Charity is BACK!

Instead it was their happiness at seeing the Charity we all know and love being back on our screens.

Fans took to social media to share how pleased they were to have Charity back to her usual feisty self…

Trouble on the horizon

But while Charity might be back on form, that doesn’t mean Sarah is out of trouble.

Newcomer Ethan knows she’s linked to the drugs found in his pocket, and he is determined to get to the bottom of what happened.

However, finding yourself at war with the Dingles isn’t the best way to settle into a new life in the village.

Will Sarah eventually come clean about what happened?

Or will she just sit back and watch Ethan’s career as a lawyer go down the pan?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.