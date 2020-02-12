Emmerdale fans THRILLED to see THIS pair finally REUNITED

Emmerdale fans have finally seen the moment they've all been waiting for...









Last night’s Emmerdale finally saw Marlon Dingle reunited with daughter April, and fans couldn’t be happier.

The father/daughter duo have been separated since Marlon was arrested and charged for Graham Foster’s murder last month, and he is now waiting for his trial to start in June.

Missing her dad desperately, April has started a campaign along with Mandy Dingle to free Marlon, but until recently he had refused to let her visit him in jail, worried that it was no place for kids.

At first the Dingles lied that children weren’t allowed to go along to prison visits, but disaster struck when April found out her family had been fibbing and and ran away from home.

A huge search then ensued – and thankfully she was found safe and sound. But the drama made Marlon realise that he needed to let April visit, and last night saw her come to the prison to see her dad.

The pair had an emotional reunion, sharing a huge hug – and fans were loving the touching moment that they had been waiting weeks for…

The pair made the most of catching up in the short visit, but Marlon was upset to hear that April has been spending all her time on the ‘free Marlon’ campaign, rather than catching up with her friends like most school children should be.

But April was quick to reassure her dad and her visit clearly reignited Marlon’s determination to get out of prison for the crime that he didn’t commit.

By the end of the episode Marlon was seen getting some post from his visitors, and he was surprised to open an envelope with a ‘free Marlon’ poster tucked inside.

But will the Dingles’ passion to get Marlon out of jail be enough to see him back in the village any time soon?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.