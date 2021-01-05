Emmerdale fans are convinced Charles isn't who he says he is...

Emmerdale fans have been left convinced there is more to the new vicar in the village than meets the eye.

Newcomer Charles Anderson, played by Kevin Mathurin, arrived in Emmerdale just before Christmas to lend village vicar, Harriet Finch, a hand.

However, Charles has proved to be more of a hindrance than a help after noticing that the grave Harriet and Will his Malone’s body in had been disturbed.

Panic in the village

The pair were forced to move Malone’s body after a parishioner wanted to have her late father’s body exhumed and moved to be closer to her home.

But the big problem was, Malone has been sharing the grave with an unsuspecting corpse and Harriet had to act fast before her dark secret was uncovered.

Will and Harriet managed to get Malone’s body into a new hiding spot in the grounds of Home Farm… but not without Charles noticing that something was amiss in the graveyard.

Covering her tracks

Last night’s Emmerdale saw Harriet concoct a cover story about why the grave looked like it had been tampered with… and thankfully Charles seems to buy it.

However, fans are convinced that won’t be the end of the drama, and that Charles is actually an undercover police officer…

Whether Charles is on to Harriet remains to be seen, but this is just the start of the drama the new vicar and his son, Ethan.

Ethan is set to find himself caught up in a big new storyline twist when Sarah Sugden brings trouble to his door.

Soon he finds himself at the mercy of the Dingles… but could Ethan’s drama make Charles forget all about the disturbed grave for now?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.