Emmerdale fans have had their prayers answered in tonight's double bill...

Emmerdale fans were thrilled to see Cain and Moira Dingle reunite at the end of tonight’s second episode.

Viewers have been waiting months for the pair to finally realise they are made for one another, and tonight Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Moira (Natalie J Robb) finally had the heart-to-heart they should have had months ago.

Ever since Moira’s affair with Cain’s son, Nate Robinson, was revealed, their marriage has been in tatters.

But while the couple have managed to start being civil to one another again recently, they always seemed to be on different pages when it came to getting back together.

Talking things through

However, tonight saw the couple forced to talk to one another when Mackenzie locked them in a barn.

The moment came when Mackenzie tried to stop Cain from killing Jamie Tate in revenge for the way he has treated Belle.

Moira was half way through trying to stop Cain from doing something he would regret when the barn doors slammed shut and they found themselves trapped.

Forced to talk, Moira finally confessed about how she covered for her mum’s affair all those years ago, and asked Cain for forgiveness when it came to her affair with Nate.

But it seemed like all hope of a reunion was lost when Cain reminded Moira that she broke his heart.

Reunited at last

However, Moira’s plans to sell the farm and leave the village clearly struck a chord with Cain, because by the end of the episode he was confessing his love for her in the middle of a field at sunset.

Fans were loving the romantic moment between the pair and took to social media to share their joy.

However, some viewers are worried that the scene was so perfect that it could have been a dream sequence…

Soaps are known to confuse fans with a dream sequence every now and then… could this be one of them?

Thankfully for ‘Coira’ fans this is definitely a real-life reunion for the pair and the future is looking rosy for Cain and Moira.

All we need now is to get Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) and Charity (Emma Atkins) back together and all will be well in the village.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.