Emmerdale favourite Faith Dingle to cause chaos with SHOCK return

Emmerdale star Sally Dexter will be back on our screens as Faith Dingle next month

Emmerdale will to see Faith Dingle make her long-awaited comeback to the village next month as Sally Dexter reprises her role as the Dingle matriarch.

The last time we saw Faith she was leaving Emmerdale in a taxi after the truth about Nate Robinson emerged.

Nate turned out to be the son Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) didn’t even know he had… however it was the shocking secret that Faith had driven Nate’s mother away when she was pregnant that really left Cain reeling.

Stunned at Faith’s dark betrayal, Cain told her that if she didn’t leave Emmerdale then he would.

Realising that her son needed time to come to terms with what she’d done, Faith made her exit from the village – and the Dingle family.

Welcome back!

However, Faith is back next month. But how will Cain react to seeing his estranged mum back in the village?

Viewers will see Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) bump into Faith at random, but of course Faith is up to no good as always.

Dressed as an undertaker and in the process of stealing a hearse, Faith is desperate to get away from Moira and her questions.

But seeing Moira again leaves Faith determined to make amends with her son, and soon she turns up in the village to ask Moira if she thinks Cain will ever forgive her.

Can Cain forgive and forget?

Can the pair start to build bridges now that Nate and Cain’s relationship is on track? Or is what Faith did all those years ago still too painful?

Speaking of her return to Emmerdale, Sally said: “It’s wonderful to be back in Emmerdale again.

“From the first day I felt like I was getting a big warm family hug from everyone, it’s a really special show!”

Emmerdale Producer, Sophie Roper added: “I’m delighted to see the return of much-loved character Faith Dingle to the village.

“A character bursting with fun, Faith’s certainly set to ruffle a few feathers and will test the Dingle’s loyalties like never before.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Sally back to Emmerdale, an actor exuding vibrant charm.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.