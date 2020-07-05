Emmerdale favourite DEAD after hit and run horror next week?

Things don't look good for Moira Dingle...

There is danger in Emmerdale next week when Moira Dingle gets caught up in a deadly hit and run… but was it an accident?

Moira inadvertently finds herself at the centre of the drama with Malone next week when she catches Harriet Finch and the corrupt police officer in a compromising position.

Emmerdale fans will know the forbidden pair have been having an affair, despite the fact Harriet is engaged to Will Taylor.

But the tangled web of lies continues because Will was also working for Malone after being blackmailed… something that Harriet was oblivious to until recently.

The secret is out…

But now Harriet and Malone’s secret is out… and it seems Malone will do anything to keep his dirty lies safe.

When Harriet can’t bring herself to lie to Moira, she confesses all about the affair.

But with Moira having her own shady fling with Nate Robinson, she’s hardly one to judge.

But one thing that Moira is stunned about is Harriet’s confession Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has also been involved in Malone’s corrupt dealings at the garage.

Later, Cain sees Malone hanging around the village once again and decides to warn him off.

But when Malone tells him he’s got a new interest in the village, Cain jumps to the wrong conclusion and thinks Malone is sleeping with Moira.

Malone’s up to his old tricks

Later things turn sinister when Malone breaks in and threatens Moira to keep his affair with Harriet a secret.

But while Moira has little intention of spreading the news, things get tricky when Cain sees Malone creeping out of Moira’s house, seemingly confirming his theory about their affair

Cain is left fuming, but things get worse when he later gets a call to say that Moira has been the victim of a deadly hit and run.

But who ran Moira down, and will she survive to tell the tale?

Was it really an accident?

Or is this Malone’s way of teaching Moria to keep her mouth shut?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.