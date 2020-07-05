Emmerdale favourite DEAD after hit and run horror next week?

Trending:

Claire Crick Claire Crick

Things don't look good for Moira Dingle...

There is danger in Emmerdale next week when Moira Dingle gets caught up in a deadly hit and run… but was it an accident?

Moira inadvertently finds herself at the centre of the drama with Malone next week when she catches Harriet Finch and the corrupt police officer in a compromising position.

Malone, Harriet and Moira Emmerdale

Moira finds herself caught up in the Malone drama when she catches him and Harriet together (Picture: ITV)

Emmerdale fans will know the forbidden pair have been having an affair, despite the fact Harriet is engaged to Will Taylor.

But the tangled web of lies continues because Will was also working for Malone after being blackmailed… something that Harriet was oblivious to until recently.

The secret is out… 

But now Harriet and Malone’s secret is out… and it seems Malone will do anything to keep his dirty lies safe.

Cain is convinced that Moira and Malone are having an affair in Emmerdale

Moira finds on the wrong side of Malone next week (Picture: ITV)

When Harriet can’t bring herself to lie to Moira, she confesses all about the affair.

But with Moira having her own shady fling with Nate Robinson, she’s hardly one to judge.

But one thing that Moira is stunned about is Harriet’s confession Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has also been involved in Malone’s corrupt dealings at the garage.

Cain is convinced Moira and Malone are having an affair in Emmerdale

Malone breaks into the farm and threatens Moira (Picture: ITV)

Later, Cain sees Malone hanging around the village once again and decides to warn him off.

But when Malone tells him he’s got a new interest in the village, Cain jumps to the wrong conclusion and thinks Malone is sleeping with Moira.

Malone’s up to his old tricks

Later things turn sinister when Malone breaks in and threatens Moira to keep his affair with Harriet a secret.

Cain is convinced that Moira and Malone are having an affair in Emmerdale

Cain sees Malone at the farm and thinks he is sleeping with Moira (Picture: ITV)

But while Moira has little intention of spreading the news, things get tricky when Cain sees Malone creeping out of Moira’s house, seemingly confirming his theory about their affair

Cain is left fuming, but things get worse when he later gets a call to say that Moira has been the victim of a deadly hit and run.

Cain and Harriet Emmerdale

Cain gets a call to say Moira has been the victim of a hit and run… is Malone involved? (Picture: ITV)

But who ran Moira down, and will she survive to tell the tale?

Was it really an accident?

Or is this Malone’s way of teaching Moria to keep her mouth shut?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

