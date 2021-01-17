Emmerdale horror as Cain accidentally KILLS Tracy next week?

Tracy's life is on the line after Cain tampers with Pollard's car breaks...

Emmerdale will see pregnant Tracy Metcalfe caught up in a shock car crash next week – caused by Cain Dingle.

The accident will see Tracy inadvertently caught up in Cain’s feud with Kim Tate… risking the life of her unborn baby, who also just so happens to be Cain’s grandchild.

As Kim ups her plan to ruin things for Cain (Jeff Hordley) next week, she orders Mack to steal more cars from the garage.

Later Cain and Dan are shocked to find two more cars are missing, and Aaron is sure that Mack has something to do with it after spotting him hanging around the garage.

However Cain isn’t going to let Kim win this war, and sets about getting his revenge.

An unsuspecting Pollard soon finds himself caught in the firing line when he takes his car to the garage for a service.

Knowing that Mack and Kim are going to try and steal Pollard’s car too, Cain tampers with the breaks to teach them a lesson.

However, when pregnant Tracy starts getting contractions and thinks she is in labour, Pollard comes to her rescue by offering to drive her to the hospital.

Without checking with Cain, Pollard grabs his car from the garage and races terrified Tracy off to the hospital.

But the reality of what has happened soon hits Cain when he sees Mack and realises he isn’t the one behind the wheel of Pollard’s car.

Meanwhile, as Pollard is racing a screaming Tracy to hospital, he panics when his brakes fail and the pair brace themselves for the impact.

Will they make it out of the crash alive? Or has Cain just accidentally killed the mother of his grandchild?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV