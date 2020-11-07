Emmerdale in pictures: 5 spoilers not to be missed next week

Emmerdale spoilers heading to our screens next week...

Emmerdale sees Paul up to his old tricks next week, while Harriet’s lies soon catch up with her.

Also, there’s romance in the air for David and Meena, but are they doomed from the start?

Here is a round up of the five biggest stories in next week’s Emmerdale…

1. Paul betrays Mandy and Vinny

Mandy (Lisa Riley) tells Vinny that she would like them to have a place of their own to live with Paul.

Vinny is uneasy when Mandy tells her that she’s got enough money for a deposit, but is keeping it a secret from Paul.

Paul is hurt when he discovers Mandy and Vinny kept the money a secret from him and offers to deposit the cash at the bank.

However, Mandy and Vinny don’t think it’s a good idea, and Paul is upset.

But, it seems the pair were right not to trust Paul, because he soon secretly pockets the cash when no one is looking.

Later Paul heads to the bookies. Is he about to lose all of Mandy’s savings?

2. Harriet’s lies backfire

Harriet (Katherine Dow-Blyton) lies to Laurel that her wedding to Will was cancelled due to money worries.

Harriet tells Will about her conversation with Laurel, but he is cold towards her.

Harriet is heartbroken at being cut out of her own family.

Harriet lies come back to haunt her when Laurel and Nicola announce they’ve asked around and people are happy to donate money towards the wedding fund.

How is Harriet going to explain her way out of this one?

Meanwhile, Will is fed up with Jamie taunting him and he ends up punching him in the face.

3. Chas and Paddy reunited?

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) overhears Chas telling Eve how much she still loves him, and it seems like there could be hope for the pair yet.

Will they finally manage to get things back on track?

4. Nate’s shock confession

After Tracy’s scan, she and Nate decide to keep the envelope containing the baby’s gender sealed.

The pair agree they should hold a gender reveal party instead.

However, Nate is hiding the secret that he could be going to prison for two or three years rather than six months.

He shares the news with Lydia, who urges him to come clean to Tracy.

5. Romance for David and Meena?

Amy tells a shocked David that Meena has got the hots for him.

Meena finally asks David out on a date, and he happily says yes.

However, it seems their romance is over before it’s even begun when David is forced to cancel at the last minute.

Fuming, Meena goes round to see David and demand some answers.

But why did David cancel on her?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.