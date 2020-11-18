Emmerdale in pictures: 5 spoilers you don’t want to miss next week

Emmerdale spoilers heading to our screens next week...

Emmerdale sees Gabby’s lies tear Liam and Leyla further apart, while Jacob questions his plans to leave the village.

Also… Priya and Al get engaged, but is Al hiding a secret?

Here is a round up on the five biggest stories in next week’s Emmerdale…

1. Gabby’s lies spiral

Liam is cross when gabby accepts a lunch invite from Leyla.

But when Leyla sees the pair acting strangely around one another she jumps to conclusions.

Leyla asks Gabby is Liam has taken advantage of her, and Gabby doesn’t deny the suggestion.

Leyla confronts Liam about Gabby’s accusations, and he is stunned that she would believe Gabby over him.

As Liam denies anything happening with Gabby, his romance with Leyla hangs by a thread.

Later, Jacob worries about his plans to leave the village.

He isn’t sure about leaving Leyla when she is caught up in so much drama. Will he go?

2. Laurel’s pregnant

When Laurel gets a headache and nausea, Jai jokes that she could be pregnant.

However, Laurel starts to realise that Jai’s throwaway comment could have some truth to it.

After taking a test, Laurel is stunned to see it is positive and Jai books her a private scan.

3. Dawn confesses to Billy?

Billy can see Dawn is struggling and goes to visit her.

Dawn admits to Billy that she has been working the streets again, and he is shocked.

As Billy tries to comfort Dawn she snaps… will she admit the real reason she is in such a dark place?

4. Priya and Al get engaged

Al is enjoying his surprise party and tells Priya that he has never been happier.

She suggests they should get married one day, but Al is quick to dismiss the idea.

Hurt, Priya tries to explain what marriage means to her and make Al see things from her point of view.

To Priya’s surprise, her words have a huge effect on Al and he is soon down on one knee and proposing.

Priya is thrilled and wastes no time in getting the wedding planning underway.

Ellis is shocked that his dad is getting married again.

He suggests that Al should do things properly and get Priya an engagement ring.

Al listens to his son and organises a romantic picnic to propose with a ring.

Later Al tells Priya that he has to go away on business for a few days… but is he hiding something?

5. Ben and Aaron reunited?

Liv hits a nerve when she suggests Aaron has been moping around since his split from Ben.

Ben later apologises to Aaron for what happened with his friend, Tom, and tries to make amends.

Could they soon be picking up from where they left off?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.