The chef goes into labour on New Year’s Eve

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins has opened up about the new chapter ahead for her character, Victoria Barton, who gives birth to a baby boy on New Year’s Day.

As the villagers prepare to welcome in 2020, Victoria is keen to join in the party, but decides to leave early…and ends up going into labour.

“It all gets a bit much for her, and she takes herself off,” reveals Isabel. “And then her waters break!

“After everything she has been through, she deserves a nice birth – but this is soap!”

The village chef got pregnant back in the Summer after being raped on a night out by car salesman Lee Posner, who was subsequently murdered by her brother Robert. Though her family expected her to have a termination, Vic decided to keep her baby; having long pined to be a mum.

“It would be amazing if, after experiencing something so horrendous, this actually ends up being the making of her,” adds Isabel. “It will be exciting to see her as a mother. She’s very family oriented and very maternal, and likes to nurture people.

“She’s had experience with (Moira’s son) Isaac and (Robert’s son) Seb, so she knows her way around a nappy! So I don’t think she’ll have first-time mum nerves; she has done the training.”

The 26 year old actress has already filmed the birth, and says she spoke to friends and family and watched videos on YouTube in order to help her prepare.

She tells us: “I asked my sister Charlotte, who has got two kids, but she just said she was in and out of consciousness, and I asked Charley Webb (who plays Debbie Dingle) because she has got three children now. I also watched One Born Every Minute. But the make up girls said ‘Watch some births on YouTube, because people do birth blogs.’

“So I had a day off, watched a load of videos, and learnt a lot. I take my hat off to anyone who has had a baby – well done, you are amazing!”

Emmerdale continues on ITV.