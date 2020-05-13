Emmerdale fans are loving James Hooton's latest look...

Emmerdale fans thought their prayers had been answered when actor James Hooton unveiled a familiar look on Twitter recently.

The Emmerdale star, who is better known to soap fans as Sam Dingle, unveiled his ‘new’ look after growing his hair out while being on a break from filming recently.

Viewers will know that Emmerdale has been forced to close down filming due to the current coronavirus pandemic, meaning actors have been forced to take time off.

But fans were given some hope that filming might be resumed soon when James shaved his longer locks that he’d grown during lockdown.

Emmerdale fans will know that character Sam Dingle sports a closely-shaved head, and James’s haircut left them hoping that it might mean the actor was preparing to get back to the ITV studio.

Sadly, it wasn’t the case though, and despite there being some hope that filming will resume in the not too distant future with social distancing measures in place, the red light is still in place for now.

Fans who messaged their hope that filming was back on were left disappointed when James replied to their messages telling them he simply needed a Sam Dingle-style hair cut, and that he wouldn’t be back to filming just yet.

Fans thought he looked great though, and commented on his picture. One messaged: “Very handsome indeed!”

While others were happy that he was back to. looking more like his on screen alter ego… “Welcome back, Sam!” replied one. While another commented: “Sam’s back!”

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.