Sickening twist to leave THIS Emmerdale favourite TRAPPED

Jamie Tate's world has been turned upside down...

Next week’s Emmerdale sees Jamie Tate struggling as estranged wife Andrea uses Moira Dingle’s hit and run to her own advantage.

The trouble started when Jamie raced off in his car, having discovered where Andrea had gone into hiding.

Emmerdale fans watched in horror as he sped down country roads, only to hit Moira who was walking home after her work van broke down.

Until now Andrea is the only person who knows about Jamie’s accident and has tried to convince him that he probably hit an animal instead of a person.

However, next week sees Lydia Dingle arrive at work and reveal Moira is fighting for her life having been hit by a car.

Jamie’s sickened he’s responsible and Andrea begs him to act normally and pretend nothing has happened.

But the guilt is too much for Kim Tate’s son and he heads to the hospital to see Moira for himself.

Jamie struggles with the guilt

At the hospital Belle is surprised to see Jamie and senses something is wrong.

But before Jamie can confess what happened, Matty arrives and tells Belle that the police are still looking for witnesses.

When Belle later sees Jamie and Andrea together, she’s stunned to see the former couple together, confused about what this means for her romance with the vet.

But Jamie is trapped, unable to tell Belle the truth because it would mean revealing his secret about Moira.

Putting on a united front

Trouble continues when Andrea convinces Jamie that the should put on a united front and head to the cafe.

When they arrive Belle is stunned to see the pair together and races out, only for Jamie to follow her.

Despite Andrea’s warning Jamie races after Belle and tries to explain, but of course it is impossible when he can’t tell her the truth.

Later Jamie feels even more cornered when Andrea tries to organise a date night for them both.

It’s too much for Jamie and he admits he doesn’t love her anymore – he loves Belle.

Andrea’s blackmail

But Jamie’s confession doesn’t go down well, and Andrea delivers a sickening ultimatum…

Either they make a go of their marriage and she will give him an alibi for the night of the hit and run, or if he leaves her then she will go straight to the police.

Jamie is devastated that Andrea holds all the cards… what will he do?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.