Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley reveals adorable addition to his family

Bless!

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley just revealed an adorable addition to his family live on Loose Women.

The soap star appeared on the ITV chat show via video link to chat about all things soap land and lockdown, and treated viewers to a glimpse of his new puppy Ronald while he was at it.

The actor, who plays Cain Dingle, introduced the pup to Ruth Langsford, Saira Khan, Linda Robson and Janet-Street Porter.

“Don’t be fooled by that cuteness, because he’s got quite a character on him,” he joked about his new four legged friend.

“He’s kept us busy and is a great focus for us as a family.

“We’ve got another dog called Rita, who’s a cockapoo and she’s nine.”

Jeff recently chatted all about how gardening has been keeping him and his wife and co-star Zoe Henry and their kids Violet and Stan busy during lockdown.

“To have your hands in the earth and growing things, it’s such a positive thing, it’s such a great thing for mental health and stuff like that. So I advise anybody in these times, if you can pot something, grow it, eat it, it just gives you a good feeling,” he said.

Jeff’s co-star Danny Miller recently spoke about how he’s pleased Emmerdale are addressing mental health issues in the pair’s storyline.

“I think Emmerdale are very good at sort of picking out the topical stories and kind of creating them into the norm.

“You know, Cain and Aaron are two characters in Emmerdale that stereotypically in this world that we live in, wouldn’t want to talk to each other,” he told Lorraine Kelly.

“When it comes to the aspect of talking it’s completely different – Aaron’s a lot more acceptable and receptive to talking about his feelings, whereas Cain isn’t.

“And you know, myself suffering with anxiety and depression, it’s amazing [and] I was very pleased to a) be a part of it and b) that Emmerdale were tipping their hats to mental health.”