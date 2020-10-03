The truth is catching up with Dawn Taylor...

Emmerdale killer Dawn Taylor will find her secret about Malone under threat next week when her ex, Billy Fletcher, gets closer to the truth.

Fans of Emmerdale watched in horror as Dawn shot corrupt Malone in self defence back in August, and she has been living with the guilty secret ever since.

The only people who know what really happened to Malone are Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Dawn’s dad, Will Taylor.

Dawn’s killer secret

Harriet was there when Dawn shot Malone, walking into the drama just as Malone was forcing former addict Dawn to overdose on drugs.

Harriet then took control and helped Dawn cover her crime by burying Malone’s body in a grave at the village church where she is a vicar.

The pair later were forced to tell Will the truth, and he also discovered that Harriet was also having an affair with the dodgy DI at the same time.

But Dawn’s ex Billy is still in the dark about what happened that fateful day and about the real reason that Dawn called time on their relationship.

Billy has tried desperately to get Dawn to change her mind about ending things between them, still confused about why they really broke up.

The personal trainer is oblivious to the fact Dawn is trying to protect him from her secret, and he’s still head over heels in love with her.

Billy gets closer to the truth

Next week’s Emmerdale will see Ellis Chapman trying to convince Dawn to get back together with Billy, but once again she refuses.

However, as Dawn stands her ground once again, is suddenly occurs to Billy that there must be more to her ending their romance so suddenly than she is letting on.

Realising that she must be hiding a huge secret, Billy makes it his mission to work out what she is covering up.

But Dawn is desperate to keep what happened to Malone a secret and makes a cruel move to try and prove to Billy that she is moving on.

How will he react? And how will he feel if he works out why Dawn really ended things with him?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.