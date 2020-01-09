This classic Emmerdale legend to turn up in BBC1’s Doctors this week!

Frazer Hines, aka Joe Sugden, is dropping into Doctors with a surprising request...

Emmerdale fans will get a blast from the past this week when soap legend Frazer Hines makes a guest appearance in BBC1’s Doctors.

The 75-year-old actor is best known for playing farmer Joe Sugden in the ITV soap from its first episode in 1972 until 1994.

Now Frazer is appearing in this Friday’s episode of Doctors as patient Sonny Troughton, who confuses Al when he arrives at the surgery asking him to fix his laptop!

Al tries to make it clear he’s only there to help humans, but then Sonny shows Al the “Free Doctor Clay” website he has set-up and argues that Al’s assistance could help Jimmi, who’s in trouble after a stash of cocaine was found hidden in the boot of his car before Christmas.

It will be great for soap fans to see Frazer back on screen again. Apart from Emmerdale, Frazer’s most famous other role was back in the 1960s as Jamie McCrimmon, companion of Patrick Troughton’s Time Lord in Doctor Who.

Frazer’s other screen credits include parts in Coronation Street, Emergency-Ward 10 and Duty Free.

Emmerdale viewers might recall that Joe Sugden was eventually killed in a car crash off screen in 1995.

Catch Frazer’s appearance in Doctors on Friday 10th January at 1.45pm on BBC1.