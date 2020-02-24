Emmerdale LEGEND returns to the village, but will they come back alone?

Zak Dingle is coming back to Emmerdale, but could he be returning with another familiar face?

There’s good news for Emmerdale fans, because one of the ITV soap’s longest-serving actors, Steve Halliwell, has returned to filming

Emmerdale viewers will know Steve better as village favourite Zak Dingle, who went off to start a new life in Scotland following the heartbreaking death of Dingle matriarch Lisa.

Fans have been left wondering when the character would be making a comeback, particularly because the village never quite feels the same without Zak given that he is the second longest-serving character after Eric Pollard, played by Chris Chittell.

Actor Steve recently took a break from the soap for six months, but this isn’t the first time he has been away from our screens.

In 2018 the actor had a pacemaker fitted and took time away from filming to rest and recuperate, and at the time he thanked cast and crew at the soap for looking after him while he recovered.

But Zak is back after The Sun reported that Steve has been spotted filming again.

His return comes after the soap apparently waited for the right time to bring the character back to his old stomping ground.

A source reportedly told the website: “Steve’s back on set and is already filming scenes for Zak’s return to the show.

“He was off screen for a break, but it was mainly because Zak wasn’t involved in the Who Shot Graham storyline.

“But fans will have missed him, he is a show legend after all. He is back on their screens in a few week’s time. He’s having a great time back on set and everyone was really pleased to see him at work.”

But will Zak be returning alone? The character has been in Scotland with granddaughter Debbie Dingle, who moved there to run a garage that Lisa had left to Debbie and Belle in her will.

But Emmerdale fans will know that Debbie’s departure was really because actress Charley Webb is on maternity leave with her third baby.

So could Debbie be coming back with Zak? Even if they don’t appear on screen together at first, Zak’s return could perhaps be paving the way for Debbie to return after her extended stay in Scotland.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays