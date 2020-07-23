Is Andy Sugden making a comeback?

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has given fans hope that he might be making a long-awaited return to the soap after being spotted at the ITV studios.

Kelvin played Andy Sugden for 20 years before leaving the soap in 2016 to focus on his career as a racing driver.

Just last year Kelvin was back on our screens as he took part in the seventeenth series of Strictly Come Dancing.

He wowed viewers and judges with his amazing footwork each week, and eventually went on to lift the glitter ball trophy with dance partner Oti Mabuse.

But Kelvin sparked rumours that he is making an Emmerdale come back yesterday when he shared a video of himself at the ITV studios in Leeds on his social media.

Kelvin shared his trip with his fans via an Instagram Stories video.

Speaking to his followers Kelvin shared: “It’s been years since I was here. But before you get excited, sadly it’s not a return to Emmerdale. I’m just here doing some filming for ITV.

“But either way, I have goosebumps!”

So while it isn’t quite the news Emmerdale fans were hoping for, Kelvin has revealed that he will always hold his time on Emmerdale close to his heart…

“The storylines on Emmerdale were great, the show was great, and the morale around the place was great.

“But I found myself in this weird position. They had given me this sense of belief and sense of confidence, and I felt that artistically, I was really coming into my own.

“I had a real appetite to do other things play different characters and work in different areas.”

