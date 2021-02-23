Jamie Tate shows exactly what he is capable of in next week's Emmerdale...

Emmerdale viewers will be left shocked next week when Jamie Tate and Mackenzie Boyd come up with a sickening new plan for pregnant Gabby Thomas.

Fans of the soap will know that Gabby fell pregnant after spending the night with Jamie, a night that he now regrets.

Gabby was horrified by the news, but has since decided to keep the baby and become the best mum that she can.

However, Gabby was left devastated by Jamie’s reaction to the bombshell she is having his baby, and to make matters worse, scheming Kim Tate is now controlling the situation.

Under Kim’s spell

Next week’s Emmerdale will see Gabby fall further under Kim’s spell, something that her step-mum Laurel is desperately trying to avoid.

With Gabby now living at Home Farm, Jamie is feeling more trapped than ever, and when the mum-to-be promises to cook them dinner that evening, Jamie can’t think of anything worse than playing happy families.

However, things are only set to get more complicated for Jamie when Dawn discovers the truth about Gabby’s pregnancy.

Dawn is stunned that Gabby is having Jamie’s baby and he’d kept the news quiet.

She confronts him about the news and he tries to talk her around.

Jamie tells Dawn that he loves her and wants them to have a future, but Dawn doesn’t want to hear it and tells him that they’re over.

Plotting against Gabby

Gutted that his love life is in tatters once again, Jamie drowns his sorrows… but soon Mack comes up with a plan that could solve all Jamie’s problems.

But it seems that whatever Mack has got planned is seriously sinister because even Jamie isn’t sure if he can go through with it at first.

Of course, it doesn’t take long for Jamie to be talked around by Mack and soon his new sickening scheme is under way.

Jamie makes a big show of apologising to Gabby for his behaviour and asks her out for dinner to make amends.

Laurel isn’t convinced by Jamie’s nice guy act, but smitten Gabby is thrilled and can’t wait for their date.

But what exactly is Jamie up to?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.