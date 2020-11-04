Lucy Pargeter hasn't always been an actress...

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter was reminded of her pop star past when a throwback picture was shown during an interview on Loose Women.

The hugely popular actress, better known as Chas Dingle, looks almost unrecognisable in the picture, taken during her time in Paperdolls.

Before joining Emmerdale, Lucy enjoyed a brief but successful career in the music industry, touring with the likes of Boyzone in the 1990s.

Speaking about her time in the band, Lucy told the Loose Women panel…

“It was the best time, three girls on the road in their early 20s having a blast, it was absolutely amazing!”

Storyline twist

As well as reminiscing about her singing career, Lucy was also on the lunchtime show to talk about her latest storyline in Emmerdale.

Fans of the soap will know that Lucy’s character, Chas, is going through a rough patch with partner Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt).

The pair have been to hell and back over recent years, losing their baby daughter, Grace, shortly after she was born.

The couple are now parents to little Eve, but the pain of losing their first child still haunts them.

Recently Chas has found her head turned by Al Chapman, putting even more space between her and Paddy.

The end for Chas and Paddy?

Speaking of the storyline, Lucy said: “It’s not going to be plain sailing, definitely not this week, there are going to be some more branches on the tree.

“Maybe something will be done to her that makes her think about what she might have done to Paddy.”

Lucy is of course referring to the fact Paddy is set to get drunk with ex Mandy Dingle this week.

When Paddy ends up staying out all night, Chas worries that she has pushed him away and into Mandy’s arms.

But will Paddy really cheat on Chas?

Loose Women airs at 12.30pm every weekday on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.