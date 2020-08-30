Is Vinny about to make the toughest decision of his life?



Emmerdale favourites Mandy and Vinny Dingle have been thick as thieves since they arrived back in the village.

But things are looking rocky now that Paul Ashdale is back in their lives.

Viewers have watched Paul trying to worm his way back into Vinny and Mandy’s affections for months.

And while Vinny seems to be enjoying getting to know his dad, Mandy (Lisa Riley) isn’t quite so happy to see her ex back on the scene.

But Paul is determined to win Mandy back, and he has been trying his best to soften her up and kickstart their relationship again.

Mandy points the finger

However, next week’s Emmerdale (see our TV Guide for full listings) sees Mandy accusing Paul of stealing charity money, which doesn’t go down well with Vinny.

The trouble starts when Mandy sees Paul eyeing up the charity money that David Metcalfe has raised with his ‘find the ball’ challenge in the shop.

Later David discovers the money has gone missing, and it doesn’t take long for Mandy to point the finger of suspicion at Paul.

Vinny is shocked by Mandy’s accusations and Paul is stung, realising just how little she must think of him.

As it turns out, David has only misplaced the money and Mandy is forced to apologise to Paul.

Vinny’s not happy

However, Vinny won’t let the matter drop and is furious that she could accuse his dad of stealing money from a charity.

Vinny warns Mandy not to make him choose between her and Paul, and Mandy realises she is close to losing the boy she raised as her own son.

Later Paul makes an emotional plea to Vinny not to let Mandy get between them… but while Vinny falls for his waterworks, it seems Paul could be up to no good.

As he makes a mysterious phone call, it seems Mandy could be right that a leopard can never change their spots.

What is Paul up to?

Is he really a changed man? Or has Mandy been right about her ex all along?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.