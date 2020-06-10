Emmerdale's Danny Miller chatted to Lorraine this morning...

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has praised the ITV soap for addressing the prominent issue of mental health struggles in a new storyline.

The actor, who plays Aaron Dingle on the long running Yorkshire based drama, made the comments during a chat with Good Morning Britain’s Lorraine Kelly about the show’s return to our screens.

Danny, who has suffered from depression himself in the past, spoke about tonight’s episode in which Aaron and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) open up about their recent hardships while in lockdown.

Previously, Aaron’s husband Robert Sugden was locked up in jail while Cain split from wife Moira Dingle.

Chatting about the honest plot via video link, Danny said, “I think Emmerdale are very good at picking out the topical stories and kind of creating them into the norm.

“You know, Cain and Aaron are two characters in Emmerdale that, stereotypically in this world that we live in, wouldn’t want to talk to each other.

“When it comes to the aspect of talking it’s completely different – Aaron’s a lot more acceptable and receptive to talking about his feelings, whereas Cain isn’t,” he added.

Speaking on his own mental health battles, he candidly went on, “And you know, myself suffering with anxiety and depression, it’s amazing [and] I was very pleased to a) be a part of it and b) that Emmerdale were tipping their hats to mental health.”

Of course, Danny touched on the Emmerdale cast’s return to filming following the lockdown production halt.

Stars of the soap have returned to set to continue with work but have to follow very strict social distancing guidelines in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The distance obviously is different. We’re having to abide by rules and stay 2 metres apart,” he confessed.

“‘Believe it or not, it’s a lot more difficult for us to just do the everyday work because on top of that we’re in charge of cleaning and looking after our own props.

“The distance thing between television is kind of unsaid realise because you don’t realise how close you get to the director when you show them your scripts and suddenly you’re there.”

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm on ITV.