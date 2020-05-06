Will Taylor is in huge danger...

There is panic in Emmerdale tonight when Harriet Finch discovers Will Taylor didn’t come home over night.

Emmerdale fans will know that Will is in huge danger after Monday night’s Emmerdale saw him being cornered by the gang of corrupt copper, Malone.

Malone wasn’t happy about being double crossed by Cain Dingle and Billy Fletcher after setting them up in a drugs raid.

Instead of being able to arrest the pair, they’d managed to get rid of the drugs and Malone had no choice but to let them go.

Convinced that Will was the one who tipped the pair off about being framed, Malone got his revenge by driving him to the middle of nowhere on Monday night before leaving a gang of heavies to teach him a lesson.

But tonight’s Emmerdale sees Harriet panicky when she wakes the next morning to find Will didn’t come home the previous night.

When Billy and Dawn also admit they also haven’t seen Will, Harriet starts to fear the worst and becomes convinced something awful has happened to her other half.

However, the village vicar is soon put out of her misery when Will returns home – however her relief soon turns to horror when she realises he has been beaten to within an inch of his life.

Will is rushed to hospital and Harriet becomes determined to work out what trouble Will has got himself into this time.

But will she get to the bottom of what has been happening with Malone?

Soon Harriet wants answers, and it seems nothing is going to stop her working out just how deep Will has got himself in with Malone.

But will she help him? Or wash her hands of the whole thing?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.