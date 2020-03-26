Dan's life has been changed forever thanks to an allergic reaction to an almond...

There was drama in tonight’s Emmerdale as Dan Spencer was rushed to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction to one of Brenda’s wraps… but fans have spotted a glaring mistake in the storyline.

Emmerdale fans will remember that a few weeks back Dan suffered another allergic reaction to a free cake he had eaten in Brenda’s cafe.

Not long after Dan had eaten the cake his throat started to swell and his face became blotchy… leading to Dr Liam Cavanagh being called to check Dan over.

But while Dan might have had a lucky escape that time, he definitely wasn’t lucky tonight when he ate a wrap from the cafe and quickly suffered a reaction, causing him to collapse as he struggled to breathe.

Thankfully Brenda and Pollard arrived in the nick of time to find him fighting for his life on the floor.

Brenda called an ambulance whilst Pollard went to get one of Jacob’s epi pens to help Dan.

However, fans were quick to point out that if Dan had such a severe reaction to almonds, surely he should be carrying an epi pen of his own…

However, it wasn’t just the allergic reaction that left Dan in trouble at the hospital… because of the way he fell when he collapsed at the garage, he also suffered some back issues, and realised that he couldn’t feel his legs.

Dan was told in the second episode of Emmerdale tonight that he would need an operation to fix his back, but with his spine damaged it is looking like this could be an injury that he will be living with for a long time… or maybe even forever.

Could his allergy to almonds soon become the least of Dan’s worries?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV from Monday 30th March.