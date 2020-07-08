Jamie Tate is in big trouble...

There was huge drama in tonight’s Emmerdale when Moira Dingle was mown down by Jamie Tate, who was doing 90 miles per hour on a country road.

Fans were left speechless as Jamie raced down a dark and apparently empty road, only to hit Moira who was walking home after her van broke down.

But not only was Jamie driving at more than double the speed limit, he unbelievably didn’t stop despite knowing that he’d hit someone.

Fans were sickened by Jamie’s actions as he went in search for wife Andrea, and are convinced there is no way Moira could survive being hit at that speed.

They took to social media to share their shock at the episode…

A bad start to the day…

Poor Moira’s day didn’t get off to the best of starts when she had an argument with Harriet on the doorstep about Malone coming to see her the night before.

She was fuming that Malone had been threatening her kids, all in a bid to keep his affair with Harriet a secret.

Malone’s back

Moira then had more bad luck when her work van broke down on a country road, only for Malone to appear once again.

The corrupt officer took the opportunity to threaten Moira again, but this time Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) returned up, armed with a crowbar.

It soon turned out that Cain thought Moira and Malone were sleeping together… and it didn’t take long for Moira to set him straight.

Despite managing to get rid of Malone, Moira still wouldn’t let Cain help her fix the broken van, and he left her to it.

But it seems she decided to walk home in the end, only for darkness to fall and a speeding Jamie to come out of nowhere.

But will Moira be okay?

Or has Jamie just killed the love of Cain’s life?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.