Emmerdale to air SICKENING murder plot with THIS huge twist

There's deadly danger in Emmerdale next week when a murder plot takes a shocking turn...

Dawn Taylor finds herself in grave danger in next week’s Emmerdale when DI Malone comes up with a sick plan to kill her.

Soap fans have watched in horror over the last few months as corrupt Malone’s games get more sinister by the day.

But just when it seemed things couldn’t get any worse, next week sees Malone target Dawn after she shops him to the police.

A new twist

Having recently discovered the truth about Malone and Harriet’s affair, Dawn finds the family unit she has surrounded herself with totally destroyed.

With Harriet proving that she isn’t the woman Dawn thought she was, Dawn makes the brave decision to tell the police about Malone’s corrupt ways.

But, of course, his true colours being exposed doesn’t go down well with Malone, and he is soon on the warpath, looking for revenge.

Malone’s sickening murder plan

Next week will see Malone intimidating Dawn, revealing that her testimony against him has been taken as fake.

Dawn tries to act like she doesn’t care, but it’s not long before she discovers just how much danger she has put herself in by single-handedly taking on Malone.

After taking Dawn’s son, Lucas, hostage, Malone then sets his sights on killing Dawn… desperate to get her out of the way so that he can be with Harriet.

Actress Olivia Bromley, who plays terrified Dawn, recently explained at a press day: “She is trapped because he has Lucas as a threat.

“She is scared he could harm her son, so she’s trying to plead with him, but she never expects him to go that far.”

But instead of the violent murder plot that was originally written for this storyline, writers have had to go back to the drawing board and come up with a socially distanced murder instead.

Instead of Malone getting close to Dawn to kill her, he will now manipulate her into hilling herself with drugs.

Knowing that she has got a long and dark history with heroin addiction, sick Malone will produce a wrap of heroin and a syringe, before ordering her to take her own life with the drugs.

A darker murder plot…

While the murder storyline might have been given a new twist, actor Mark Womack, who plays dodgy Malone, has revealed he thinks the new storyline is much darker…

“We had to change things and make it different, the whole syringe scene came from the fact we weren’t allowed to have physical contact.

“In my opinion it is much stronger, much darker and much more interesting. It is more psychological and cruel.”

Who will make it out alive?

Next week’s chilling twist in the Malone storyline will then come to a head when someone rushes in at the last moment to save Dawn.

But that’s not all… in the next moment we see Malone’s seemingly lifeless body sprawled out on the floor.

But who is Dawn’s knight in shining armour? And will they arrive in time to save her?

And what about Malone’s fate? Is this finally the end to his sickening reign of terror?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.