Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb reveals she’s dating one of her co-stars

Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb has revealed she has been dating one of her soap cast mates during lockdown.

The actress, who plays Moira Barton on the long running ITV drama, appeared on Loose Women this week to chat all about how she’s been coping with the coronavirus pandemic in light of the chaos it has caused to the soap world.

Revealing to the Loose Women panel that she and her co-star Jonny McPherson have been living together during the lockdown period, she hinted that she and the Liam Cavanagh star have found love.

“Our first date was in mid-January, and then we were just having a couple of dates in February and then obviously March lockdown happened,” Natalie said.

“And we were together at the time that Boris Johnson announced it. ‘So we’re like, ‘Oh’. So he’s been kind of staying with me, and then they were saying, yes, it could be three weeks. Yes, it might be six weeks. I was like, ‘Oh, okay!'”

Confessing it hasn’t all been smooth sailing but assuring the love story is still going well, she added, “We’ve had a few wobbles, I’m not going to lie… but the making up was fantastic.”

Despite having to halt production back in March due to the coronavirus health crisis, the Emmerdale team are back at work and filming new episodes while sticking to social distancing rules.

Emmerdale actor Alexander Lincoln, who plays Jamie Tate, opened up about life on set in a hilarious interview with Lorraine, in which he joked that he and his co-stars are getting lost on the strict new set arrangement.

“It’s great, the work they’ve done in getting it all set up is brilliant. They’ve got all these different cohorts which is a different unit for each studio.

“It’s got a one-way system you go round in, which means if you sort of go a bit wrong like you wanted to go to the toilet, you’d get lost for about an hour,” he laughed with the Scottish telly icon.