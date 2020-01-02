Emmerdale’s New Year’s Day baby beats Dracula in the ratings battle

Baby Harry proved to be a ratings winner

Emmerdale was the most watched show on New Year’s Day, seeing off fierce competition from Doctor Who and Dracula.

The return of Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord and the opening episode of a new version of Dracula were hugely hyped.

However, it was trusty old Emmerdale that took the New Year’s Day ratings war glory as a massive five million fans tuned in to the New Year’s Day episode.

And Emmerdale viewers were treated to a New Year’s Day baby as Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) gave birth to a boy – who she named Harry John Sugden – after being rushed into hospital on New Year’s Eve. With support from her stepmum Diane (Elizabeth Estensen), a thrilled Vic welcomed Harry into the world and she will be hoping that 2020 is a much better year for her after an awful 2019.

Doctor Who wasn’t far behind Emmerdale, chalking up decent figures of 4.96 million viewers, according to BARB figures from overnights.tv.

However, that was a long way off Jodie’s first appearance as the Doctor back in 2017, which was watched by over eight million fans.

The BBC no doubt would have hoped that either or perhaps even both Doctor Who and Dracula could have beaten Emmerdale, however Dracula also couldn’t match the ITV soap.

Dracula managed 3.6 million viewers, although it’s likely this number will rise significantly when catch-up figures are taken into account.

It will be interesting to see how many people tune in to see the second episode of Dracula tonight at 9pm and Sunday’s next episode of Doctor Who.

Emmerdale continues tonight on ITV with episodes at 7pm and 8pm.