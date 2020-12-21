Emmerdale newcomer Charles to unearth GRISLY DI Malone murder twist

Is Harriet and Dawn's dark secret about to be discovered?

Emmerdale is set to see new arrival Charles quickly find himself caught up in DI Malone’s murder storyline.

Viewers have watched Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton) struggling with the guilt of what happened to Malone after Dawn killed him in self defence earlier this year.

After moving Malone’s body from a grave at the church to a new location on Home Farm grounds, Harriet is still worrying that someone will find out the truth about what happened.

Harriet on the edge

In scenes to air next week, Harriet is set to pay a visit to Malone’s new resting place, making it clear that she is still struggling in the wake of his murder.

But while Harriet fails to move on, newcomer Charles arrives to see her.

Charles, the vicar from a neighbouring parish, comes to the village with his son, Ethan.

The new vicar arrives with the news that their parishes are merging, pointing out that he and Harriet will be working along side one another from now on.

However, instead of helping Harriet with her problems, Charles’s arrival only makes things worse for her when he spots something unsettling.

A grim discovery

Charles comes to Harriet in the New Year, commenting that one of the graves outside the church has been recently disturbed.

Panicking that Charles is going to unearth her dark secret, Harriet is forced to cover… knowing that it was her and Will’s recent digging that has raised the alarm.

But will Harriet manage to cover her tracks?

Or is Charles going to be the one to discover what really happened to DI Malone?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.

For Christmas week Emmerdale will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm. Christmas Eve will be an hour long special at 6.45 and Christmas Day will also be an hour long episode at 6.30 on ITV.

For New Year week Emmerdale will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm. New Year’s Eve will be an hour long special at 7.30 and New Year’s Day will also be an hour long episode at 7pm on ITV.