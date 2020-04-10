‘I wasn’t looking for that at all’

Emmerdale newcomer Reece Dinsdale has revealed that he was working at the soap as a director when he was approached to join the cast.

The 60 year old star, who was previously in Coronation Street from 2008 – 2010 as Gail’s fourth husband, Joe McIntyre – the debt-ridden kitchen fitter who faked his death in a boating accident a little too well – will make his debut next week as Paul Ashdale, ex partner of Mandy Dingle and biological father of teenager Vinny.

Says Reece: “I’ve done directing before, but with single camera filming, not multi camera, which they have at Emmerdale.

“I’m lucky to have a good friend, Ian Bevitt, who directs at both Emmerdale and Coronation Street, and he said ‘Come and learn an extra string to your bow.’ Multi camera is very different – it’s like learning chemistry if you’re a geography teacher!

“I was shooting some Marlon and Rhona scenes, and on my last day, I got a call to see the executive producer and producer. I thought ‘It’s a bit late in the day to sack me!’

“They said they were pleased with what I’d done, and then made me an offer to be in the show. I wasn’t looking for that at all. I thought about it, and I didn’t know how long it would be for, but I thought it would be wonderful to get involved and be an actor again.”

Last month, Mandy confessed to her family that Vinny wasn’t her son, and that she’d raised him as her own since he was four years old when his father Paul – her then boyfriend – walked out on them.

Expecting a backlash over her lies, she was thrilled when her loved ones then made Vinny an honorary Dingle.

Next week, the barmaid ends up stranded in the middle of the Dales when Lydia Hart’s hen night goes awry. Desperate to get back home for Lydia and Sam’s wedding, she flags down an oncoming car and is shell shocked to see that it’s Paul behind the wheel.

Reveals Reece: “Paul comes in genuine, honest and decent. Vinny was four when he walked out, and he wants to make amends. There is a reason why he left, which will come out later.

“But he and Mandy don’t get off on the best footing. She lies that Vinny isn’t in the village, and makes it clear she doesn’t want to see him again.

“It’s not the warmest welcome!”

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.