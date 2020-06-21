Could lockdown be the final straw for Paddy and Chas?

There could be heartache heading for Emmerdale couple Paddy Kirk and Chas Dingle as the strain of lockdown takes its toll on their relationship.

The pair have been to hell and back over recent years, and the heartache of losing their daughter, Grace, shortly after she was born back in 2018 will always stay with them.

But as they raise their baby daughter, Eve, who was born last year, the future is finally looking good.

But while Paddy has been fussing around Eve, wanting to wrap her up in cotton wool after what happened to Grace, Chas has a much more relaxed approach to parenting.

With the stress of welcoming a new baby into the world, added to the fact Eve is a constant reminder of losing Grace, the pair’s relationship has come under strain.

Lockdown drama

Things are only set to get worse when the couple find themselves in lockdown together, forced to stay indoors as they ride out the coronavirus pandemic.

While Chas struggles with the pub being closed, she starts to think that this could be the perfect opportunity to get things back on track with Paddy.

But it seems Paddy has got other ideas, because he is more interested in drinking the pub cellar dry.

Chas struggles to cope as Paddy hits the booze… but underneath his fun-time persona, Paddy secretly knows that he needs to make an effort with his relationship.

The pair make the most of spending so much time together and soon they’re having a heart-to-heart about their romance.

Putting plans into place

Paddy starts making plans for the future, putting his dreams into motion.

But is Chas on the same page as Paddy?

Will she join him in looking towards the future together, or is she about to rain on his parade?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm on ITV.