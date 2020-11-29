Emmerdale panic for Harriet as Malone’s body is DUG UP this Christmas?

Is Harriet and Dawn's dark secret about to be exposed?

Emmerdale spoilers have hinted that Malone’s body could be dug up just in time for Christmas, leaving Harriet in a blind panic.

Fans of Emmerdale will know that Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Dawn buried the body of corrupt policeman, Malone, after Dawn shot him dead in self defence earlier this year.

The pair covered their tracks by putting Malone in a grave at the church with another dead body, thinking it would be well hidden for years to come.

Sickening twist heading for Harriet

However, Harriet is set to get the fright of her life when she sees a mysterious woman laying flowers at the grave where Malone is hidden.

The pressure of keeping Malone’s death a secret is getting too much for Harriet, and later that day she heads to the church to bare her soul through prayer.

But as she is confessing her dark deeds, she is interrupted by Jean, the woman who was at Malone’s graveside earlier that day.

Harriet regains her composure quickly enough to offer her sympathy when Jean reveals she is the daughter of the man buried with Malone in the grave.

But Harriet’s compassion soon vanishes when Jean reveals she is planning to exhume her father’s body.

Panic for Harriet

Sickened at the thought of Malone’s hiding place being discovered, Harriet realises she is going to have to act fast if she wants to stop the exhumation.

However, when the bishop arrives to talk her through the details of the procedure, it sees time is running out for Harriet.

Panicking that Malone’s body is about to bed dug up, Harriet turns to Will for help.

He is also terrified that Dawn will end up in jail if the truth comes out and agrees to help.

They need a plan… but how are they going to move a dead body without anyone seeing for the second time?

With Christmas creeping closer, could the discovery of Malone’s body be the focus of Emmerdale’s festive episodes?

