Emmerdale fans are in for a treat as the soap lines up more huge drama...

It’s a great time to be an Emmerdale fan, not only do we have Graham Foster’s imminent death about to play out on screen next week, but the aftermath promises to be just as exciting as the whodunnit mystery itself…

Here are four sneaky Emmerdale spoilers to get everyone guessing about what the next big storylines could be following Graham’s untimely demise…

1. A shock discovery

Following Graham’s murder a shock discovery is made, but as everyone struggles to process what has happened, it is clear that some villagers know more than they’re letting on.

But who could have blood on their hands following Graham’s brutal death? Is Al guilty of doing Kim’s dirty work for her in exchange for a huge sum of cash that will pay off his loan shark debts? Or do Andrea and Jamie know more than they’re admitting? Drug-fulled Jai could also be the one who killed Graham, or is it Charity and Ryan who have got a huge secret to hide?

2. More drama for Charity

Troubled mum Charity is about to find herself with more problems on her plate when she is completely floored by a revelation.

But also at Mulberry Cottage her granddaughter Sarah is also in big trouble… but what new drama has the teenager got herself caught up in now?

3. A surprise truce

Two unnamed village residents look like they’re finally seeing eye to eye, but could they soon find there is more to this new-found closeness than it seems?

Who is building bridges after a turbulent few months?

4. Haunted by the past

There’s trouble heading for one Emmerdale resident when they are alarmed to hear about a violent situation that they were involved in.

But where does this shock revelation leave them going forward?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.