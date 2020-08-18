Emmerdale recasts THIS character for HUGE new autumn storyline

A former Emmerdale favourite will be returning to the village with a new face...

There is a new face heading for Emmerdale as the soap recasts former character Kirin Kotecha.

Last time he was seen in the village in 2016, Kirin was played by actor Adam Fielding.

But now the soap has cast a new actor in the role for when the character returns as part of a big storyline this autumn.

Digital Spy has reported that the character will be back for a guest stint, and that actor Rish Shah will be taking over the role.

Before joining Emmerdale, Rish has appeared in The Long Goodbye, Years and Years, Doctors and Casualty.

Rish will be seen on screen for the first time in a few weeks as the character of Kirin takes centre stage in the storyline that sees Charity (Emma Atkins) desperately trying to adopt Vanessa’s (Michelle Hardwick) son, Johnny.

Emmerdale fans have seen Charity determined to adopt Johnny in the wake of fiancee Vanessa’s bowel cancer diagnosis.

Charity has been desperately trying to track Johnny’s biological father, Kirin, down to get his permission to adopt his son.

But until now, Charity’s search has provided fruitless.

Finding Kirin

The only person in the village with a connection to Kirin is Priya Kotecha, who was Kirin’s step mum after being married to his dad, Rakesh.

When Kirin left Emmerdale back in 2016 he was fleeing the village after running down Tess Harris in his car.

Kirin was determined not to let the police catch up with him, and has been on the run ever since.

These scenes will air next month in Emmerdale – see our TV Guide for full listings.

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.