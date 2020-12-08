Could there be a reunion on the cards for this former couple?

Emmerdale spoilers for the festive season have hinted there could be romance on the cards for Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) once again.

The pair, who share son Leo, have been on and off for years, with Rhona even trying to kiss Marlon earlier this year.

Marlon’s wife Jessie left him to start a new life in Dubai, while Rhona’s partner Graham was murdered by her ex, Pierce, in January this year, leaving them both currently single.

Despite their relationship ups and downs, Marlon and Rhona have managed to stay friends, with the pair sharing joint custody of their son.

Christmas romance on the cards?

But spoilers for episodes to air on New Year’s Eve hint that there could be hope of a reunion between them at last.

As everyone else makes their plans to see in the New Year, Rhona asks Marlon to spend the evening with her.

He happily accepts her invitation, and Rhona is clearly thrilled at the idea of seeing in 2021 together.

After celebrating at Rhona’s house, there is a moment of attraction between the pair and it seems there could be romance on the cards.

Reunited for 2021?

Speaking to Inside Soap, Zoe Henry hinted earlier this year that Rhona’s love life could be looking up…

“She could rekindle things with Marlon, which would be amazing for Leo, and for April, as Rhona is the closest she has to a mother.

“Professionally I have loved working with all the actors who have played Rhona’s love interests, so I really couldn’t pick a favourite.

“I’ve been very lucky!”

Will Rhona and Marlon reunite and make next year one they will both remember for all the right reasons?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.