Emmerdale fans predict EXPLOSIVE romance for THIS unexpected pair

Could Moira and Rhona soon become more than friends?

Tonight’s Emmerdale has left fans convinced that there could be romance on the cards for Moira Dingle and Rhona Goskirk.

The friends have been spending a lot of time together lately as they bond over their disastrous lives… and Monday night’s Emmerdale saw the pair offering each other a shoulder to cry on as they opened up about their problems.

Earlier this week Rhona was upset having not got over Graham’s death and the fact Kim Tate banned her from the funeral of the man she loved, while Moira admitted she is facing bankruptcy on the farm as she struggles to make ends meet.

However, today’s Emmerdale saw a solution arrive for the pair – and it came from a very unlikely source.

Rhona was stunned when she discovered that Graham had left her a huge amount of money in his will, having only changed it shortly before he died.

At first Rhona was reluctant to take the money, claiming it didn’t feel right, but her friends tried to persuade her it is what Graham would have wanted.

However, it was a vile run in with Kim that left Rhona determined to take the money, even if it was just to make sure Graham’s evil wife didn’t get her hands on it.

Rhona arrived back at the pub and told her friends she would keep the money, and it wasn’t long before a business opportunity came knocking.

As Moira discussed the fact she was seriously considering selling her farm to Kim, Rhona was struck with the idea that she could be the one to go into business with her farmer friend.

But while fans were loving the thought of Moria and Rhona being business partners, they were more interested in the chemistry that seemed to sizzle between the pair.

It didn’t take long for fans to predict there could be romance on the cards for the potential couple…

So could there be love in the air for Moira and Rhona? Or is their partnership purely business?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.