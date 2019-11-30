Emmerdale star Samantha Giles speaks out about leaving soap

An Emmerdale star has spoken out about leaving the soap.

Samantha Giles, who plays Bernice Blackstock in the ITV soap, made her last appearance in the Dales earlier this week after acting in the show for the last 20 years.

Thursday evening’s episode saw the character saying farewell to Emmerdale after her daughter Dee Dee received a call to say that her father had been injured in a car crash.

Character Bernice, who was supposed to be getting married to Liam Cavanagh, played by Jonny McPherson, decided to put her daughter’s needs before her own and abandon her nuptials to head away from the village with Dee Dee.

Samantha, who plays Bernice, recently confirmed that she would be leaving the ITV soap, however details of her departure had not been revealed.

And she has now spoken out about her character’s departure, hinting that even though Berenice left the village in a taxi with her daughter she could in fact be killed off in the future.

Speaking to This Morning host Ruth Langsford, when she appeared on the talk show, Samantha said, “I just felt it was the right time I’d been thinking about it for a couple of years and I like a lot of actors I got itchy feet and I just thought I need a change.

“I want to play something a bit more gritty, I want to do some other stuff, there’s so much stuff out there.”

Ruth then asked if when an actor leaves they discuss with production whether their character would be killed off or whether they would like the possibility to be able to return.

“Do you ever get to be involved in the exit storyline?” she asked.

Samantha then replied saying that she told producers that she didn’t mind what her exit storyline would be.

“No I said obviously, I don’t mind what they did because I think if you say you’re going you can’t then say don’t kill me though.

“So I wouldn’t have minded that but they wanted to leave it open so that’s really nice she’s not dead.”