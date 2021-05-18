Emmerdale set to air SHOCK attack and gun showdown next week

Emmerdale is action-packed next week...

There is plenty of drama heading to Emmerdale next week when Lydia Dingle finds herself caught up in a shock attack, while Kim Tate shoots an intruder at Home Farm!

Lydia’s shocking attack comes after vile things are posted online about her following the pension scam she’s been framed for.

Despite Sam and Samson’s best efforts, Lydia reads what online trolls have been writing about her and she’s heartbroken.

However, things only get worse for the family when a brick is launched through their window.

While Samson wants to go to the police and report the harassment, Sam tells him they will settle this the Dingle way… however Lydia refuses to let them turn to violence.

But when Lydia leaves the house to go to the police station, she is viciously attacked by a gang of lads, and Samson sees the whole thing unfold.

He is stunned to realise that he recognises the boys and puts a crowbar in his schoolbag – clearly out for revenge.

Is Samson about to make things a million times worse for Lydia?

Kim Tate is on the edge

Lydia’s ordeal isn’t the only drama in the village next week – Kim Tate is also dealing with some huge drama, too.

With her drinks still secretly being spiked with diazepam, Kim’s paranoia is at an all-time high.

But after making so many enemies over the years, there is no shortage of people who might want Kim to suffer.

Kim has already worked out that Gabby has been taking advantage of her confused state, but she has no idea that there is more foul play at work under her own roof.

After run ins with Dawn, Jamie, Will, Al and Jai next week, Kim heads home and battens down the hatches at Home Farm.

However, when she drinks more spiked brandy, she starts hearing ‘intruders’ and grabs her shotgun.

Kim’s blood runs cold when she sees a real intruder on her CCTV and gets ready to shoot… but who will the mysterious figure be?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.