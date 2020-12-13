Emmerdale set to see a FUNERAL shock this Christmas – but who dies?

Christmas is far from merry for one Emmerdale resident...

Emmerdale will see a shock funeral twist airing on Christmas Day – and it is all thanks to Charity Dingle and her latest downward spiral.

Christmas spoilers have revealed Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) is planning a surprise wedding for Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), but when Charity (Emma Atkins) gets wind of the idea she soon takes her revenge.

Paddy is desperate to keep Chas’s Christmas surprise a secret, and enlists Marlon to help him plan the day.

However, it doesn’t look like the pair are going to put wedding planner Leyla out of a job any time soon, because the whole thing is doomed when they discover they’ve forgotten to send out any invitations.

Realising they need help, they ask Leyla for help – and thankfully the wedding is soon back on track.

But while Paddy is perfecting his speech, Chas and Charity have an almighty row in the pub.

Charity vs Chas

Charity is still in self-loathing mode and doesn’t take kindly to Chas telling her a few home truths about her behaviour.

Not only is Charity getting into trouble with Mackenzie, but Chas isn’t happy about the fact she is still neglecting the kids as well.

The pair argue and by the time they have finished, they’re well and truly off one another’s Christmas card lists.

But later Charity overhears wedding talk at the church and realises that she hasn’t been invited to the family celebration.

Revenge plan in motion

Fuming at being left out, Charity soon gets scheming and comes up with the plan to dress for a funeral and gatecrash the event.

But while Charity looks the perfect part for a sad farewell, how will Chas feel if she turns up at the wedding in her sombre getup?

And will there even be a wedding? Could Charity get to Chas first and ruin the surprise?

For Christmas week Emmerdale will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm. Christmas Eve will be an hour long special at 6.45 and Christmas Day will also be an hour long episode at 6.30 on ITV.

For New Year week Emmerdale will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm. New Year’s Eve will be an hour long special at 7.30 and New Year’s Day will also be an hour long episode at 7pm on ITV.