Emmerdale shock leaves Cain riddled with guilt as Moira left for DEAD

Cain gets a terrible phone call...

Emmerdale sees potential tragedy tonight as Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is left for dead in a hit and run.

Before the horror Cain (Jeff Hordley) is fuming about the fact that dodgy DI Malone is back on the scene. Malone winds Cain up, implying that he’s having an affair with his estranged wife – in reality he’s been getting steamy with Harriet.

Jeff explains: “Malone insinuates that maybe there’s something going on with him and Moria. He pushes all of Cain’s buttons.”

Cain can’t help but fall into Malone’s trap and in this evening’s Emmerdale he’s in the village church shouting about Malone and Moira’s non existent affair. Harriet doesn’t reveal to Cain that it’s actually her who’s seeing the dreaded Malone. She simply stands there looking awkward.

Tragedy strikes in Emmerdale tonight!

Then, in a moment that shatters his world, Cain gets a horror phone call. The mechanic can’t believe his ears as he’s being told that Moria has been involved in a hit and run.

And it’s serious. Suddenly, it dawns on Cain how much he wants to tell Moria he loves her but is it too late? Is Moria dead? We know that next week Cain will mount a vigil by her bedside.

Meanwhile, Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) and Leanna (Mimi Slinger) organise something special for their respective parents. However, the pair have put their respective parents through so much and it remains to be seen if there’s anything left between Liam (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi).

Meanwhile, Chas tries to get through to Belle that it’s not a great idea having an affair with a married man. But will Belle listen to Chas’s words of wisdom about married dad James Tate?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.