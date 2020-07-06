There was one moment in particular in tonight's Emmerdale that has got fans talking...

Tonight’s Emmerdale has left fans laughing as they continue to try and spot scenes filmed post-lockdown.

Soap fans will know that studios were forced to shut down thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, halting filming mid-storyline.

But now that Emmerdale is back to running the storylines we were enjoying before lockdown happened, fans are having a great time trying to work out which scenes were filmed before social distancing measures were put into place, and which have got actors observing the two metre distancing rule.

Tonight’s Emmerdale saw Moira Dingle catch Harriet Finch and DI Malone in a compromising position.

Caught out!

But while their affair might have been rumbled, she didn’t catch them kissing or getting up to no good in the vestry.

Instead she had to catch them simply chatting about their infidelity thanks to social distancing.

Fans thought it was hilarious that two people having a fling weren’t even allowed near one another.

They took to Twitter to laugh about the fact Malone, Moira and Harriet were all so far apart in the scene…

But once Harriet had got rid of Malone, she ended up confessing all to Moira.

But Moira is hardly one to judge given her recent history with Nate Robsinson.

Her affair with Cain’s son ended her marriage… but despite the fact she made the same mistakes a few months ago, she still tried to give Harriet some advice and warned her away from Malone.

However, the farmer will soon regret getting involved, because by the end of the episode she was cornered by Malone.

He threatened her not to tell a soul about his affair with Harriet and while she agreed, it doesn’t seem she’s off the hook.

To make matters worse, Cain (Jeff Hordley) caught Malone leaving the farm, and jumped to the conclusion that she was the one the corrupt officer is sleeping with.

Could Cain’s error lead to more trouble?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.